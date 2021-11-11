When and where to look to see the North Taurid meteor shower tonight

If you missed the peak of South Taurids last week, the North Taurid meteor shower will shine this Thursday and Friday, potentially producing a few of its signature fireballs.
The Taurids bring slow and steady streams from September to December. The peaks aren't as eventful and defined as some other meteor showers, such as the Perseids in August, according to EarthSky. But the Taurids are known for the occasional fireball, which is a meteor that shines more vibrantly than Venus, the brightest object in the sky.
North Taurid meteor showers produce about five visible meteors per hour at a relatively slow speed.
North and South Taurids have slightly different streams in the sky, but both appear to emerge from the head of the constellation Taurus the Bull, which the showers are named after. Debris from the Comet 2P/Encke produces both North and South Taurid showers, according to EarthSky.
When to look up at the night sky
Midnight to dawn is the optimal viewing time for the North Taurids, and they are visible in the Northern Hemisphere.
Don't bother using a telescope because it would limit your view of the sky. The naked eye is the best instrument to track these shooting stars. The meteor shower will be sporadic, so grab a lawn chair and plan on sitting outside for a while.
For the best view, try to find a spot without much light pollution. The moon will be about half full during the North Taurids' peak this year, which isn't as optimal as a new moon (when the sky is darker), but you could still catch a glimpse of the meteors.
A partial eclipse of the moon will be visible for residents in North America and Hawaii on November 19 between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
The southern part of the globe can catch a glimpse of a total eclipse of the sun on December 4. Skywatchers in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia will have the best shot at seeing it.
Many medals are issued by the U.S. government to members of the Armed Forces. But what do the medals mean, how are they earned, and where do they rank in terms of prominence and prestige? Stacker takes a look at military medals and what they mean. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.