White House outlines proposal to reduce diet-related diseases and health disparities in the US

The Biden administration is releasing its proposal on September 27 to help reduce diet-related diseases and health disparities in the United States with the goal of ending hunger by 2030.

 Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Biden administration is releasing its proposal Tuesday to help reduce diet-related diseases and health disparities in the United States with the goal of ending hunger by 2030.

Right now, the ambitious proposal is only an outline with no new funding tied to it. During a call with reporters on Monday, administration officials called it "a road map for actions that the federal government will take administratively, a number of proposals that require congressional action ... and a call to action for how non-government entities bring about the changes necessary to our goals."

