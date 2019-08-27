COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating someone illegally entering and possibly sleeping inside the Stewart Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall.
A deputy was dispatched to the church, located at 158 Stewart Church Road, on Sunday, Aug. 25, about 10:50 a.m. The complainant advised that an unknown person or persons have been entering the church’s Fellowship Hall without consent.
She said when she checked the building, she found what appeared to be an air mattress and bags of food left inside. She also found what appeared to be a credit card without a name on it.
She said the Fellowship Hall is not currently being used and that it had been about two weeks since the last time it was checked.
She did not find any property damage or anything missing in or around the building.
An investigation is underway.