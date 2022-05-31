COVINGTON — Free summer concerts are returning to Covington with the Arts Association’s presentation of Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience at Legion Field.
Who’s Bad, a Michael Jackson tribute band, kicks off the Live at Legion concert series June 10 at 7 p.m., with a special tribute to the late Judge Horace J. Johnson at 6:30 p.m.
The Live at Legion series continues through Oct. 7, with the Newton County Community Band Patriotic Concert July 3, Lauren Morrow on Aug. 12, Atlanta’s Contagious Band, Sept. 9, and Elton Live! Tribute Band Oct. 7.
Founded in 2003, Who’s Bad’s live performance is a celebration of pop music’s king. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has entertained crowds on every continent.
Who’s Bad has studied Michael Jackson’s every original groove and dance move, boasting over 100 years of professional experience and a team of dancers with resumes that include Broadway productions such as “Phantom of the Opera.” Founder, composer and saxophonist Vamsi Tadepalli assembled a cast of North Carolina’s premiere musicians and, from Who’s Bad’s inception, believed in the band’s boundless possibilities. The band combines velvety vocals and pinpoint choreography with a five-piece band.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.