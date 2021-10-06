Why it took nearly 50 years for scientists to name this mysterious tropical plant

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...

Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.

Oconee River near Penfield affecting Greene, Oconee and Clarke
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

&&


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From this evening to Friday morning.
* At 1:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tomorrow
morning and continue to rise to 13.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* Through late tonight.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through early Thursday morning. Widespread additional
rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the
watch area. Locally higher amounts up to four to six inches will
be possible, especially across the higher terrain of northeast
Georgia. There is potential for localized flash flooding and quick
rises on rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Why it took nearly 50 years for scientists to name this mysterious tropical plant

  • 0

After nearly half a century, the mystery of Manu is finally solved.

In 1973, scientist Robin Foster discovered a plant with bright orange fruit shaped like paper lanterns inside Peru's Manu National Park.

It's now been classified as Aenigmanu alvareziae, or Mystery of Manu, according to a paper authored by Foster and published Wednesday in the journal Taxon.

Foster collected samples of the colorful tree on his trip to show to other researchers, and no one could identify the specimen.

The plant's characteristics could place it into multiple families, one of the classification levels of plants, said Foster, a retired curator at Chicago's Field Museum and a researcher with the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute.

"Usually, I can tell the family by a quick glance, but damned if I could place this one," Foster said in a statement.

It took decades of research to classify the tropical plant because it couldn't be delivered to the correct specialist -- because scientists didn't know which family it belonged to, said study author Nancy Hensold, a tropical plant scientist at Chicago's Field Museum.

A research team at the Field Museum attempted to analyze the plant's DNA, but the dried specimen made it impossible to do so, Hensold said. DNA testing doesn't work on some dried material, she noted.

"It has to do with the peculiar chemistry of each species whether the DNA is well-preserved enough, or breaks down too quickly," she said.

Fortunately, Patricia Álvarez-Loayza, a scientist at Manu National Park, collected fresh samples in 2015 for the team to analyze at the Field Museum.

They discovered the plant was a part of the Picramniaceae family, which is a small family of plants from the Western hemisphere tropics and subtropics, Hensold said.

The length of time it took for this plant to be classified is unusual, said Martin Cheek, senior research leader in the accelerated taxonomy department at the Royal Botanic Gardens in London. He was not involved in the study.

It typically takes five to 15 years for a plant to be classified, but it can take anywhere from six months to 200 years, he said.

Until a plant is classified, it does not exist, at least not scientifically, Cheek said. Once it's classified, scientists can assess the species' extinction risk and take steps to protect it if necessary, he explained.

In the case of Aenigmanu alvareziae, additional research can also be done on the plant's properties.

"Now it is classified in Picramniaceae, we know to look for secondary compounds of potential use as anti-cancer drugs, which are a feature of this family," he said.

Although the plant has cute orange fruit growing on its branches, it likely won't become a food source for humans, Hensold said. The plant's seeds are quite large, so there isn't enough flesh for it to be an important food source, she noted.t

While Hensold said she hasn't tasted the fruit, she heard from Álvarez-Loayza that it tastes "sweet and creamy."

Now that the plant is visible to the larger scientific community, researchers may find out it is more common than originally believed, Hensold said. She found one specimen from the Rio Jurua basin in Brazil.

"Hopefully other botanists from South America will recognize this plant among their own unidentified specimens and let us know," she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts