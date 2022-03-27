...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES IN COMBINATION WITH DRY FUELS AND HIGH
WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is
in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Portions of North and Central Georgia
* Timing...This afternoon and evening.
* Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and
30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the
upper teens to around 20 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National
Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather
conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme
caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Wildlife officials catch 500-pound bear roaming near a Tennessee university
The bear was living near the Tusculum University campus in Greeneville. In a Facebook post, the agency said the bear "had become habituated to human and unnatural foods." The large bear had made a habit of eating garbage, bird seed, and pet food, and "ramped up its activity and property damage last year."
At 500 pounds, the animal is at the upper limit of a black bear's size, according to the agency.
Hoping to avoid a dangerous interaction with residents, officials with the wildlife agency and Greenville Fire Department tranquilized and relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest in eastern Tennessee.
The Facebook post included pictures of officers with the huge tranquilized animal.
Reports of nuisance bears -- those getting too close to human property or become used to eating human food -- tend to rise in April, as the bears emerge from their winter dens and search for food, the agency said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.