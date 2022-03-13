...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures from the mid 20s to lower 30s.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight through 10AM Monday.
* IMPACTS...Due to early budding and growth, frost and freeze
conditions could severely damage or kill crops and tender
vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several counties in far northeast Georgia
were excluded from this Warning because our local Frost/Freeze
program (for the higher elevations of northeast Georgia) does
not begin until mid April. Also, the low temperatures expected
for tonight across those areas is closer to normal for this
time of year (compared to last night).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
William Hurt, actor known for 'Body Heat' and 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' dies
By Alaa Elassar, Megan Thomas and Chloe Melas, CNN
William Hurt, the Oscar-winning star of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "The Big Chill," and "Broadcast News," has died, his son Will told The Hollywood Reporter.
He was 71.
Gerry Byrne, Hurt's friend, confirmed news of the actor's death to CNN.
"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," the family said in a statement obtained by Variety. "He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time."
No cause of death was shared by the family. Hurt was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.
CNN has contacted Hurt's manager and publicist for comment.
Hurt played a variety of roles in classic 1980s films including "Body Heat," "Children of a Lesser God," "Broadcast News" and "The Big Chill."
His most recent roles on screen included General Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel films "The Incredible Hulk," "Captain America: Civil War," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Black Widow."
His portrayal as a gay prisoner in South America in the 1985 movie "Kiss of the Spider Woman" earned him as Oscar as well as a BAFTA Film Award for best actor.
Along with three additional Oscar nominations, Hurt -- who made his film debut in 1980 with Ken Russell's "Altered States" -- was nominated for two Emmys and six Golden Globes throughout his career, according to IMDb.
