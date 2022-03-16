COVINGTON — Willie B. Jackson has announced his candidacy for the Newton County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat. Jackson, a Democrat, will face incumbent J.C. Henderson in the May 24 primary election.
The winner of the Democrat primary will face Republican Scotty Scoggins in the November General Election.
In his announcement, Jackson, who is a retired auto mechanic and a youth minister, said he has lived in District 4 his entire life and raised his family there. He qualified for the post last week.
Jackson, who said he is not a politician and does not intend to be, said he decided to run to try to mend the rift among BOC members.
“As I look at the Board of Commissioners meetings over the last year, it is clear that the board is divided,” Jackson said in a statement to the community. “It seems that the focus of some of the members is on themselves and titles and not on the people that they serve. I know that I can bring some dignity back to the board meetings. I know that I can bring focus and calm to the discussions during the meetings. I have always said that when you want people to do things for you, it is a way that you have to talk to them. I know that I can passionately talk about the needs and concerns of District 4 with respect and firm purpose to get things done.”
Jackson further said that the division among board members has been a distraction from making improvements in District 4.
“As I drive around District 4, I see the litter and neglect,” he said. “Most of the roads in District 4 are in bad repair. In my subdivision, water leaking under the asphalt in the street has caused a part of the road to sink in, and it has been like this for a long time. Why is this the case? We have got to focus on better infrastructure.”
Jackson also took aim at the Nelson Heights Community Center, where his opponent served on the board of directors for years and where his son serves as CEO.
Under J.C. Henderson’s leadership, church services have been held at the center under a rental agreement. Jackson said the center does not need to be used as a church.
“I have talked to people that are willing to help build up the Nelson Heights Community Center so that it can be a place that changes lives for the better,” he said. “The afterschool program that was at the Nelson Heights Community Center needs to come back. It needs to be restructured and have goals for the success of the children in the Nelson Heights community and surrounding area. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a place where senior citizens can go and fellowship with other seniors in District 4? My vision is bigger than building a park.”
Jackson also said he wants to champion economic development, job growth and job training for the people of District 4.
“I want the people of District 4 to realize the financial success that is available in our community,” he said.” I am concerned about members of our community returning from prison and not having good employment opportunities that would keep them from getting in trouble again. These goals of mine can be achieved through hard work, dedication and commitment. The sky is the limit, and we can go a long way together.”
