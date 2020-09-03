CONYERS - A driver stopped for illegal window tint is now facing drug and weapons charges after allegedly being found in possession of marijuana and handguns.
According to a report from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, about 3 p.m. on Aug. 26 a deputy was on patrol on Salem Road when he spotted a Dodge Challenger with what appeared to be window tint darker than allowed by law. A traffic stop was conducted in the parking lot of the QuickTrip.
When the driver rolled down his window, the deputy reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. The driver stepped out of the car at the deputy's request. When asked for his identification, the driver said he had left his license at home and allegedly provided a name and birthdate that came back not on file.
When a second deputy arrived on the scene, the driver was advised of probable cause to search the vehicle due to the odor of marijuana. A search allegedly found two loaded handguns, a box of clear plastic bags, and a drivers license with the driver's correct name and date of birth. He was identified as Kentaris Calvin Terrell, 22, of Conyers.
Terrell was placed into custody and searched. The deputy reported finding two clear bags of suspected marijuana and a black scale in Terrell's underwear.
Terrell was transported to the Rockdale County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, giving a false name and birthdate, and window tint violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.