...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Wine expert charged in New York City dining structure arsons, FDNY says
A renowned wine expert has been arrested, charged with setting three fires in Manhattan -- two of them to outdoor dining structures, according to the FDNY.
The FDNY released two videos that it says show Caleb Ganzer, 35, lighting an outdoor dining structure at a pizza restaurant on fire and walking away on July 13.
After Ganzer's arrest and further investigation, FDNY Fire Marshals found a connection to two earlier fires in lower Manhattan that followed the same pattern, Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news release.
On June 26 Ganzer lit a pile of rubbish at a street corner on fire and on January 8 he lit another outdoor dining structure at Forsythia NYC on fire, the FDNY said.
The FDNY did not provide a motive.
It's not clear if Ganzer has an attorney and he has not responded to CNN's request for comment.
In a statement to CNN Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels said they are aware of the incident and that Ganzer is on a leave of absence, but wouldn't comment further.
Jacob Siwak, executive chef and owner of Forsythia NYC, in a statement to CNN called the arrest "disappointing and frustrating."
"I opened Forsythia to create a fundamentally different restaurant - one predicated upon kindness, compassion, and empathy, both for each other and for our guests," Siwak said.
Ganzer is being charged with two counts of third-degree arson; two counts of third-degree criminal mischief; and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, according to the FDNY. The case will be prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
"Every act of arson has the potential to spread rapidly, endangering the lives of New Yorkers and FDNY members," Nigro said. "Thankfully in these incidents there were no injuries and the suspect has been apprehended before another fire could be set."
