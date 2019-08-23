CONYERS – One ticket sold in Conyers split half of a $176,778 jackpot prize in Thursday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing.
The second ticket was purchased in Fayetteville.
Winning numbers from the Aug. 22 Fantasy 5 drawing were: 2-6-32-34-37.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell Mart Country Store, located at 3505 Ga. Highway 138 NE in Conyers.
A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
