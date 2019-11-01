PORTERDALE — If you expected yesterday's chilly weather to stop trick-or-treaters, you're wrong. The Porterdale Police Department handed out handfuls and literal buckets of candy to witches, ninjas, super-heroes and everyone else in between.
Mke Collingham, owner of The Donut King was also on site giving out fresh and hot doughnuts to parents.
Young ghouls could also walk down the street to Madd LuLu's for a sweet treat.
Porterdale Police Chief Jason Cripps was happy to host the event once again and was glad to have such a good turnout.
"We do this for the kids," said Cripps. "We love Halloween and just want to show or community and their families that we care."