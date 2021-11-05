Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial says first shooting victim acted 'belligerently'

The first man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during protests in Wisconsin acted "belligerently" and asked to be shot but was not perceived as a serious threat, a former Marine testified Friday.
The testimony of Jason Lackowski, the state's seventh witness, came after a second juror in Rittenhouse's homicide trial was dismissed in as many days due to her pregnancy.
A juror was removed Thursday for telling a joke to a deputy earlier this week about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man whose wounding in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparked the volatile unrest during which Rittenhouse, then 17, killed two men and wounded another.
Rittenhouse fired an AR-15-style weapon eight times during the unrest: four shots at Joseph Rosenbaum, who was unarmed; two shots at an unarmed unknown individual who kicked Rittenhouse; one fatal shot at Anthony Huber, who hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard; and one shot at Gaige Grosskreutz, who was holding a gun, according to prosecutors.
Lackowski, who was armed the night of the unrest, said he had traveled to Kenosha to protect local property. He said he met Rittenhouse, who introduced himself as an EMT.
The former Marine testified that he also came across Rosenbaum, who "had been...acting very belligerently, he had asked very bluntly to shoot him" but that he did not consider the man to be a threat.
Lackowski said he perceived Rosenbaum as a "babbling idiot" and that he turned away and ignored him. He said Rosenbaum was "false stepping ... to entice someone to do something" -- an action he demonstrated for the jury as taking a quick step forward before stepping back.
At one point, Lackowski testified, he ran towards the sound of gunfire and encountered Rittenhouse -- who appeared "frazzled, in shock" and was still armed -- running away.
Rittenhouse "had indicated that he ... did not shoot anybody" and that he needed help, Lackowski testified after referring a copy of his statement to the FBI to refresh his memory.
"I told him to run to the police that were down the road," Lackowski recalled telling the defendant. Then, the witness said, more gunshots exploded in the direction Rittenhouse was running.
Lackowski said he "blacked out" at some point but recalled seeing a wounded Grosskreutz on the ground. After Grosskreutz was taken away for treatment, Lackowski said he saw a pistol on the ground. He emptied the magazine and police told him to drop it.
Seeking to counter Rittenhouse's self-defense strategy, a prosecutor noted that Lackowski did not use his firearm that night and that he was not assaulted.
"There was no need for it," the witness said.
Latest dismissal leave 18 jurors
The latest juror dismissal leaves the panel with 18 jurors -- eight men and 10 women.
The pregnant juror appeared Friday in the jury box wearing a blue face mask. Judge Bruce Schroeder briefly questioned her before dismissing her.
"Bless you and good luck," the judge said.
Schroeder later told the remaining jurors that panel member No. 27 was "experiencing some mild discomfort, she's pregnant and requested to be dismissed and I granted that request with the consent of the attorneys."
"There's 18 of us," he said after both sides agreed to dismiss the juror.
The jury will be narrowed to 12 once deliberations begin, according to the judge. The panel was selected in a single day without the use of a preliminary questionnaire.
It is the first week of testimony in the trial of Rittenhouse, now 18.
He has pleaded not guilty to seven charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.
The prosecution has portrayed Rittenhouse as a young vigilante bent on violence, while the defense has maintained that he was defending himself.
On Friday, Huber's great aunt, Susan Hughes, described her niece's son for the jury. She said they both had red hair and used to talk about art, music and Star Wars.
Hughes said Huber was an avid skateboarder who even rode in the snow. Huber told her he knew Blake and that he was going to the protests to take video, she testified. He had gotten his driver's license on his birthday, the Friday before he was killed, she said.
Kariann Swart, Rosenbaum's fiancée, also took the stand for the prosecution. They had been homeless, she said, and were staying in a motel at the time of his death.
Rosenbaum had gotten out of a hospital in Milwaukee the day he was killed, she said. He was carrying a plastic bag with papers, socks, deodorant and a toothbrush and paste, she said.
Swart said she was called by the medical examiner about 4 a.m. and informed that he had been killed. She fell to her knees and cried. She said she had asked him not to go downtown because of the unrest.
Swart said she later watched a video that showed Rosenbaum dying.
"I broke down and I can't get that image of my head," she testified.
The next day, Swart said, she visited the spot at a car dealership where Rosenbaum was killed and put her hand on the still blood-stained pavement. She collapsed, she said.
Under cross examination, Swart said Rosenbaum had been taking medication "to help" with bipolar disorder.
Joke led to first juror dismissal
The male juror dismissed Thursday made the joke that led to his removal while being escorted to his car, Schroeder said.
"I'm going to summarize what I remember, what I was told," the judge said. "He was telling a joke ... he told the officer ... he made a reference about telling a joke about 'Why did it take seven shots to shoot Jacob Blake,' something to that effect."
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger took particular issue with the incident.
"The joke is in bad taste, there are a plethora of bad jokes out there with everything to do with all this, this is one of them. But I think the rest of this joke, as it were, suggests some sort of racial bias which I think comes into play," he said.
The judge questioning the juror, who affirmed he told the joke but declined to repeat it. The middle-aged juror looked ill-at-ease, fumbling to hold a portable microphone and speaking through a multicolored face mask, according to a pool reporter.
"My feelings is, it was nothing to do with the case. It was nothing to do with Kyle and his charges," the juror told the judge.
Both the defense and the prosecution agreed to dismiss the juror, and the judge admonished him while doing so.
"It is clear that the appearance to bias is present and it would seriously undermine the outcome of the case," Schroeder said.
Blake's family is "disturbed and disgusted" by reports of the dismissed juror's joke, his uncle said Thursday.
Witness says he did not see a weapon in Rosenbaum's hand
On Thursday, Ryan Balch, a military veteran who was with Rittenhouse on the night of the fatal shootings in Kenosha, said during testimony that he did not see a weapon in Rosenbaum's hand.
Balch was armed with an AR-15 and a handgun while wearing body armor. He spent much of the evening close to Rittenhouse, describing Rittenhouse as "a young and impressionable kid" who "seemed under-equipped" and "under-experienced." He also said Rittenhouse told him that he was a 19-year-old certified EMT.
Balch described Rosenbaum as "hyper-aggressive and acting out in a violent manner" when questioned by Binger. He also said he did not see Rosenbaum cause any physical injury to anyone on the night of the shootings.
Balch also described an encounter he had with Rosenbaum, saying Rosenbaum "threatened him and the defendant (Rittenhouse)."
"I turned and had an exchange with one of the protesters, and I kind of explained to that protester, 'Hey, you know, I get it, get what you are trying to do but like not this,' and when I turned around, Rosenbaum was right there in front of my face, yelling and screaming.
"And I said, 'Dude, back up, chill. I don't know what your problem is?' He goes, 'You know, If I catch any of you guys alone tonight, I'm gonna f**king kill you,'" Balch said, adding that Rittenhouse was close enough to hear what was said.
Balch said Rosenbaum neither reached for any weapons nor did he touch him.
"He had a bag full of what looked to be chemicals to me," Balch said. "I made the assumption at the time and told the FBI the same thing that I thought it was for making Molotov cocktails."
The bag Balch saw with Rosenbaum was the same bag laying on the ground after Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, Balch testified.
Journalist who saw shooting says he felt in danger
Richie McGinniss, a journalist who was just feet from Rittenhouse when the teenager fatally shot Rosenbaum, testified Thursday that he felt he was in danger during the shooting.
"I became extremely worried, because I was behind Rosenbaum, that I was gonna be caught in the -- whatever was about to happen," he said.
"Given where I was, certainly I was in danger," he added.
The testimony is key to one of the charges against Rittenhouse -- a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
McGinniss, the chief video director for the news website The Daily Caller, testified that he traveled to Kenosha to film parts of the unrest that he felt were not being covered in other media. He said he felt the presence of an armed group of men made the scene more dangerous.
"Anytime that there are guns, that elevates the level of danger in my mind," he said.
