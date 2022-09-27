...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
A portion of the Cricket Frog Trail inside the Covington city limits. There are also portions of the trail in unincorporated Newton County.
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is cautioning users of the Cricket Frog Trail to take precautions after a walker was attacked by two men Monday evening.
According to Officer Aaron Malcolm, a woman was walking her dog on the trail Monday at about 8:30 p.m. when she was attacked by two males on bicycles.
According to the CPD, the woman was able to yell loudly enough to attract the attention of people nearby, which deterred her attackers. Police were called to the scene, and the woman was taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
The Police Department is advising trail users to be aware of their surroundings; when wearing ear buds to leave one out so that approaching traffic and people can be heard; to walk in pairs or groups whenever possible; and to remember that the trail is closed from dusk until dawn.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
