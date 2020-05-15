COVINGTON - A Covington resident remains in critical condition at Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) after being shot during a domestic dispute on May 13. A Conyers woman was arrested on May 14 in Lithonia on aggravated assault charges in connection with the shooting of the victim and a second person.
According to the Covington Police Department, officers responded to shots fired at the Fieldcrest Walk Apartments off Access Road about 9 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims. The male victim had a gunshot wound to his shoulder, and the female victim had been shot in the head.
Both were taken by air ambulance to AMC. As of May 14, the female victim remains in critical condition, according to police.
Investigators found the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute between the male victim and a suspect identified as Dalanna Bailey, 22, of Conyers. Bailey reportedly went to the apartment with her 11-month-old child and began arguing with the male, the child's father. Sometime during the argument, the victims attempted to flee in their vehicle with the female driving and were shot. The female victim crashed her vehicle in the parking lot.
Bailey allegedly fled with her child in a silver 2003 Honda Accord.
Thursday morning Covington Police were advised that Bailey’s vehicle had been detected by a license plate reader and was located at a motel in Lithonia. Following hours of surveillance, officers took Bailey into custody without incident. Her child was found with her and was unharmed.
Bailey has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and more charges may be pending as the investigation continues.
