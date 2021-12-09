...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Woman pulled from submerged car near brink of Niagara Falls has died, police say
A woman who was pulled from a car submerged in rushing water near the brink of Niagara Falls has died, New York State Park Police said Wednesday.
The unnamed local woman in her 60s was pulled from the car by a rescue swimmer dangling from a US Coast Guard helicopter about 50 yards from the American Falls, police said.
"We have never had a vehicle in the water this close to the brink," New York State Park Police Captain Chris Rola said in a press conference.
The woman was the only occupant of the car, which witnesses spotted floating down the river, Rola said.
Investigators believe the vehicle drove into the river in between a pedestrian and vehicle bridge but it's unclear what circumstances led to the incident.
The Coast Guard was deployed after police were unable to make a successful recovery, Rola said. Drones were also used to determine whether there were additional occupants in the vehicle and obtain license plate information, he said.
Since 2008, the United States has seen a 30% increase in autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, a spike that comes on the heels of a steady incline since the early 1990s. Stacker has compiled a list of science-based explanations for the most recent spike. Click for more.
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.