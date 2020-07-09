COVINGTON - The Newton County Sheriff's Office is seeking information into the Wednesday night shooting death of a 32-year-old Conyers woman at a home in southeastern Newton County.
According to Sheriff's Office PIO Caitlin Jett, deputies responded about 10:45 p.m. on July 8 to a home on White Birch Drive off of Ga. Hwy. 212, just south of County Line Road, to a report of penetrating trauma. When they arrived, they found Cassandra Arnold suffering from several gunshot wounds. Arnold was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is following up on leads. If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, they are urged to call Investigator Eric Almond at 678-625-1453 or email at ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org. They can also contact the NCSO Anonymous Tip Line at 678-625-1585.
