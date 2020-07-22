CONYERS - Police are looking for a woman who allegedly assaulted employees at the Family Dollar store on Sigman Road on July 2.
According to the Conyers Police Department, the woman, who had previously caused problems with an employee in the store, entered the store at about 5 p.m. and fought with employees before leaving in an older model silver Mazda.
Police said the employees recognize the suspect but do not know her identity. It was not known what instigated the fight.
Any information leading to the arrest of this suspect may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Tipsters will remain anonymous and are asked to contact Crime Stoppers with any information: Call: 404.577.TIPS (8477) Click: www.CrimeStoppersAtlanta.org.
