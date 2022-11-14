Workers have begun clearing the area around the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11 in preparation for construction of a roundabout. The $3.93 million contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company.
Orange barrels line the four approaches to the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11 and utilities have been marked as work gets underway on a roundabout at the intersection.
Photo by Alice Queen
COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11.
The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million project is expected to be completed in March of 2024.
The work taking place now is primarily clearing of the area in preparation for utility companies to move their facilities.
According to the DOT, the roundabout is designed to enhance safety and reduce crash frequency and severity at the intersection. The DOT determined that average daily traffic in 2017 was 8,350; by 2021 the traffic count approaching on Highway 11 was 10,500.
A roundabout feasibility study was conducted in May 2017 to determine the most appropriate type of control at the intersection. Based on the findings, the DOT determined that a single-lane roundabout would be the best option.
The roundabout will be 151 feet in diameter and have one 20-foot-wide circulating lane and a truck apron (center island) of varied widths, curb and gutter installation, and a sidewalk. The truck apron will be designed to accommodate oversized and overweight vehicles.
According to the DOT, the intersection is expected to remain open to traffic throughout construction with no detours planned.
