COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11.

The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million project is expected to be completed in March of 2024.

