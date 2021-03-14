Work is underway to rehabilitate one of Conyers’ most challenging intersections — the six-way stop at Green and Main streets that also includes a railroad crossing. Crews have been upgrading the railroad crossing for the past week. Charles Stewart, spokesman for Benchmark Traffic Management, said he expected the work to be completed and detours reopened by this weekend. The work includes putting in new rails, ties and asphalt. The project should leave the railroad crossing smoother to cross; unfortunately, it won’t make navigating it any less confusing for drivers.

