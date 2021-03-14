Work is underway to rehabilitate one of Conyers’ most challenging intersections — the six-way stop at Green and Main streets that also includes a railroad crossing. Crews have been upgrading the railroad crossing for the past week. Charles Stewart, spokesman for Benchmark Traffic Management, said he expected the work to be completed and detours reopened by this weekend. The work includes putting in new rails, ties and asphalt. The project should leave the railroad crossing smoother to cross; unfortunately, it won’t make navigating it any less confusing for drivers.
Work underway to improve railroad crossing
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
Online Poll
POLL: Permanent daylight saving time or standard time all year round?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
