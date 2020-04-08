ATLANTA — WorkSource Atlanta Regional has launched a series of webinars that can help job-seekers in Rockdale County and around the Atlanta region to find jobs and prepare themselves for future employment. The webinars are aimed at both enhancing basic skills like resume writing and interviewing, as well as navigating the unusual climate of employment during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The free webinars are led by WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s expert career coaches from around the metro area. Topics include:
• Networking in a time of social distancing
• Managing finances during the coronavirus pandemic
• Interviewing tips – how to ace the interview and get the job
• How to write a resume that gets a response from employers
• How to put a positive spin on a negative past
The online workshop format is in response to the state’s current shelter in place requirements. Although WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s Career Resource Centers are currently closed, a wide range of services remain available, and career coaches are accessible via phone and email.
“Career coaches are here to help job-seekers with all manner of services,” said Bill Lins, a career coach out of the Clayton County Career Resource Center. “Thousands of people have attended our workshops over the years, and with this digital format, we can reach thousands more that are in urgent need of assistance. We are here to assist all job seekers in taking the guesswork out of finding employment.”
The Atlanta Regional Commission’s Workforce Solutions Division manages WorkSource Atlanta Regional, which provides services to help meet the needs of today’s employers and job seekers in Cherokee, Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties.
￼
“With so many jobs already affected by the COVID-19 crisis, WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s services are more relevant than ever,” said Rob LeBeau, director of WorkSource Atlanta Regional. “We can help metro Atlanta find work, access resources, and upgrade their skills so that they are ready to re-enter to workforce as soon as possible.”
To register for a webinar and to learn more about WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s resources, go to atlworks.org. Job-seekers can also sign up for career guidance services at atlworks.org/get- started. Atlworks.org serves WorkSource Metro Atlanta, which includes WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s seven counties, plus City of Atlanta, Fulton County, DeKalb County, and Cobb County.
The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is the official planning agency for the 10-county Atlanta Region, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties as well as the City of Atlanta and 73 other cities. The Atlanta Regional Commission serves as a catalyst for regional progress by focusing leadership, attention and planning resources on key regional issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.