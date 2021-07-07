CONYERS – WorkSource Atlanta Regional has reopened its Career Resource Center in Rockdale County for in-person services.
WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s Career Resource Centers have been assisting job seekers and employers virtually since March 2020. The centers have reopened for in-person services by appointment. The Rockdale County Career Resource Center is located at 1400 Parker Road, Lobby A, Conyers.
Job seekers and employers can visit atlworks.org to sign up, or call 770-648-7665.
Trained staff will also continue to offer services via phone and online. In addition, ARC’s Mobile Career Lab will reopen for services across the metro area in July, serving Conyers at the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on July 21. To view the schedule, visit atlworks.org.
“We are excited to be reopening our centers for in-person services,” said Rob LeBeau, managing director of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Workforce Solutions Group. “We know that many people across the metro area are searching for work, and we want to offer them our career services in the way that best suits them.”
Employers across the region are looking to fill vacant positions. With federal pandemic benefits for unemployed Georgians expiring on June 26, the Career Resource Centers expect that demand for their services will increase.
Good jobs and career opportunities are abundant in logistics and transportation; health care; information technology; manufacturing; and skilled trades, said LeBeau. As people return to entertainment activities and travel, the hospitality industry is also experiencing a significant demand for new workers, he added.
At WorkSource Atlanta Regional’s Career Resource Centers, skilled professional staff provide an array of services that include training, one-on-one career counseling, and job readiness workshops, as well as assistance with résumé writing and filling out job applications. WorkSource Atlanta Regional, a federally-funded program, also provides wrap-around services, including funding for transportation and child care. The Centers offer internet access, printers and personal meeting spaces to conduct phone interviews.
“Many companies have had vacancies for months,” LeBeau said. “By reopening our doors, we expect to be better able to serve both the job seekers and employers.”
The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is the official planning agency for the 10-county Atlanta Region, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties as well as the City of Atlanta and 73 other cities. The Atlanta Regional Commission serves as a catalyst for regional progress by focusing leadership, attention, and planning resources on key regional issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.