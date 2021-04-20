Investigators are looking for a man they believe shot three people Tuesday -- killing one -- in a manager's office of a grocery store on Long Island, police said.
The shooting happened on an upper level of a Stop & Shop grocery in the community of West Hempstead, New York, while a couple hundred people were inside the store, police said.
Gabriel DeWitt Wilson is someone "we believe is the shooter," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
"He left the scene, and he was witnessed still carrying the handgun," Ryder told reporters.
The shooting killed a store manager, a Nassau County official told CNN on condition of anonymity. Police earlier said the person who died was 49 years old, but did not release a name.
The two wounded survivors were taken to a hospital, and were conscious and speaking with law enforcement officers, authorities said.
Wilson, about 30, was last seen heading west on a nearby turnpike, police said. Police said Wilson is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing a black baseball cap and a black sweatshirt.
He had worked at the store, but investigators aren't certain whether he still was employed there, Ryder said.
Authorities say they do not know a motive for the shooting in West Hempstead, which is about a 10-mile drive east of the New York City borough of Queens.
Police are canvassing the area, and nearby schools have been told to secure their buildings, Nassau County spokesperson Christine Geed said.
The West Hempstead and Franklin Square school districts said their facilities were instituting lockouts. Lockouts in the Franklin Square district means no one can enter or leave the building, its superintendent said.
CNN's Ganesh Setty, Paul P. Murphy, Mark Morales and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.