1 killed, 7 others wounded after a shooting in Savannah, police say

A shooting in Savannah, Georgia, Friday night killed a 20-year-old man and left seven others wounded, according to local police.
In a news conference Saturday, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter revised the number of victims down to eight total and clarified that the victims' ages ranged from 18 months to 33 years old. Initial reports said nine people were shot -- one fatally -- and that the youngest victim was 2 years old.
"We have one of the victims, a 20-year-old male, who died as a result of his injuries," Minter said Saturday. "We have, in addition to that, two other (adult) victims who are listed in critical condition at the hospital."
The remaining victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Minter said, including the 18-month-old.
Around 9 p.m, officers responded to the shooting in the Fred Wessels Homes neighborhood, Bianca Johnson, a public information coordinator with the Savannah Police Department, said previously.
"Officers arrived and located multiple victims," Johnson said.
There is currently no information on motive or suspects, and police are still gathering information.
"We need your help with info. #SaySomething ," Mayor Van Johnson tweeted.
