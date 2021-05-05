Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * Until Thursday morning. * At 5:31 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.9 feet and nearly steady. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands... fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water. &&