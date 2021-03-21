Eight people were stabbed during a fight that started inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued into the parking lot early Sunday morning, police said.
The stabbings happened at about 4:40 a.m. Sunday on Greenfield Road. The eight people who were stabbed were hospitalized, but none of the injuries were fatal, Detroit Police said in a preliminary report.
With the signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Americans are beginning to receive the latest stimulus payments in their bank accounts.
Have you received your stimulus payment?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.