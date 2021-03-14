A 14-year-old suspect arrested in Indiana after missing 6-year-old found dead

The 6-year-old was found dead in a wooded area near this apartment complex in New Carlisle, Indiana.

 WBND-LP

A 14-year-old suspect was arrested after a 6-year-old girl was found deceased Friday night in Indiana.

The girl was reported missing from the area of Chapman St. in New Carlisle, Indiana, around 6:30 p.m. and was found deceased about two hours later, according to a press release from St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit Assistant Commander Dave Wells.

New Carlisle is about 15 miles west of South Bend.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday, according to the release.

The department is not releasing names or additional details at this time, Wells said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call the homicide unit as the investigation is active.

Neighbors who live in the complex near the woods where the girl was found called the incident "disturbing."

"Very disturbing, very scary, nowadays with things going on you don't know what's going to happen. It can happen anywhere, at any time," neighbor Allie Sadler told CNN affiliate WBND. "I think it's been very suddenly quiet around here."

