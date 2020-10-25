A 3-year-old boy in Texas was killed on his birthday after sustaining a gunshot wound, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
The child, who died Saturday in Porter, was with family members who had gathered to celebrate the child's birthday when the incident happened, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Family members were playing cards when they heard a gunshot and found the child with a wound to his chest.
Investigators believe the child found the gun involved in the incident after it allegedly fell out of a family member's pocket. The child was rushed to a nearby fire station where he died from his injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in the release.
