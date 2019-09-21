A manhunt is underway in Chicago for a man authorities believe shot a police officer on Saturday, as well as a woman earlier in the week.
Michael Blackman, 45, is wanted on suspicion of shooting a Chicago police officer Saturday morning on the city's South Side, in the 1900 block of West 65th Street, authorities said.
The officer was taken to a hospital, where he or she was "completing surgery and is in stable condition," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
Blackman also is a suspect in a separate shooting, which injured a woman Wednesday morning in the city's Fulton River District, Chicago police said.
Police previously said the gunman in Wednesday's shooting was a man on a bicycle, and police released surveillance images of the suspect riding a bicycle in the area that morning.
Blackman "is considered armed and dangerous," Guglielmi said after the officer was shot Saturday.
The officer's name and information about what led to Saturday's shooting weren't immediately released.
