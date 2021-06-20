Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Georgia...east central Georgia...north central Georgia...northeast Georgia...northwest Georgia and west central Georgia...including the following areas...in central Georgia...Baldwin...Bibb...Butts...Crawford...Jasper... Jones...Monroe...Peach and Putnam. In east central Georgia... Greene...Hancock...Taliaferro...Warren and Wilkes. In north central Georgia...Barrow...Cherokee...Clayton...Cobb... Dawson...DeKalb...Douglas...Fannin...Fayette...Forsyth... Gilmer...Gwinnett...Hall...Henry...Lumpkin...Morgan...Newton... North Fulton...Pickens...Rockdale...South Fulton...Union and Walton. In northeast Georgia...Banks...Clarke...Jackson... Madison...Oconee...Oglethorpe...Towns and White. In northwest Georgia...Bartow...Carroll...Haralson...Paulding and Polk. In west central Georgia...Chattahoochee...Coweta...Harris... Heard...Lamar...Macon...Marion...Meriwether...Muscogee... Pike...Schley...Spalding...Stewart...Talbot...Taylor...Troup... Upson and Webster. * Through this evening * A tropical depression will bring heavy rainfall to portions of Georgia through. Additional rainfall totals of up to one-half inch is expected over the watch area, with higher amounts up to 2 inches possible possible with heavy rainfall. Quickly accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient runoff and increase flash flooding potential. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&