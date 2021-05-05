A plane crashed into a home late Tuesday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, the police department said.
"Emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.," the Hattiesburg Police department said on Twitter early Wednesday morning.
When authorities arrived at the scene, "it was confirmed that a civilian aircraft had crashed into a home," the police said.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and is investigating the incident, police said. Residents are being advised not to touch or remove any debris.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
