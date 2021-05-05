Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia... Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and Rockdale Counties. For the Yellow River Basin...including Conyers below Milstead... Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:32 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12 feet, Minor flooding continues in the woodlands... fields and pasture along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in Rockdale County. Large portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton County will be up to 3 feet under water. &&