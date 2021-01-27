A tornado struck the south side of Tallahassee, Florida, damaging Tallahassee International Airport, the National Weather Service said.
"Due to impacts from the severe weather moving through the area, Tallahassee International Airport is temporarily closed for damage assessment," the airport tweeted Wednesday.
"Currently, no injuries are reported. Updates will be posted as they become available."
A tornado warning was in effect until 12:30 p.m ET Wednesday.
Radar indicated the tornado moved near or over Tallahassee International Airport. At around noon Wednesday, the twister was tracking across southern parts of the city.
Breaking news -- this story will be updated.
