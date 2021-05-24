Aircraft crashes after taking off from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas

An aircraft operated by a contractor crashed after it took off from Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas, according to tweets from the military base's verified account.
The aircraft crashed about 2:30 p.m. PT Monday near the southern edge of Nellis.
"Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene," one tweet says.
No information was made immediately available on the cause of the crash, the status of the pilot or potential injuries on the ground.
The incident is under investigation.
Nellis Air Force Base is in southern Nevada, approximately 8 miles northeast from downtown Las Vegas. The base covers more than 14,000 acres, while the total land area occupied by Nellis and its restricted ranges is about 5,000 square miles, according to their web page.
