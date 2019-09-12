Federal investigators say they are checking allegations of sexual assaults at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia -- accusations the hospital says prompted it to fire someone.
The Department of Veteran Affairs inspector general's office is investigating allegations that sexual assaults happened at the Beckley VA Medical Center in Beckley, West Virginia, the office said Monday.
The probe comes as the US Justice Department is investigating suspicious deaths of 11 patients at a different VA hospital in the same state -- the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
The Beckley medical center reported the sexual assault allegations to the inspector general on June 12, and it fired someone in connection with the accusations, facility spokeswoman Sara Yoke said Thursday.
Neither the inspector general's office nor the medical center have said who was fired, what that person's position was, when the assaults may have happened, or who may have been assaulted.
The inspector general's office "takes seriously any allegation calling into question the care of veterans," its statement reads.
"The facility is aware of these allegations and has taken steps to ensure the immediate safety of its patients," the statement adds.
Last week, the US attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said his office was working with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough investigation of the allegations.
