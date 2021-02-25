Here is a look at the life of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Personal
Birth date: April 16, 1962
Birth place: Yonkers, New York
Birth name: Antony John Blinken
Father: Donald Blinken, investment banker and US ambassador to Hungary
Mother: Judith (Frehm) Pisar, UNESCO Special Envoy for Cultural Diplomacy
Marriages: Evan Ryan
Children: Two
Education: Harvard College, A.B., 1984; Columbia Law School, J.D., 1988
Religion: Jewish
Other Facts
His stepfather, Samuel Pisar, was a famed lawyer and Holocaust survivor.
Attended grade school and high school in Paris.
Was a writer for The Harvard Crimson. Worked as a reporter at The New Republic and has written about foreign policy for publications such as The New York Times and Foreign Affairs.
Before his career in government, Blinken practiced law in New York and Paris.
Former CNN global affairs analyst.
Blinken is visible in the famous photo of the "Situation Room" during the raid which killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.
Timeline
1987 - His thesis, "Ally Versus Ally: America, Europe and the Siberian Pipeline Crisis," is published.
1993-1994 - Special assistant to the assistant secretary of state for European and Canadian Affairs at the State Department.
1994-2001 - Holds multiple roles in the administration of President Bill Clinton, including special assistant to the president, senior director for speech writing and member of the National Security Council staff.
2001-2002 - Senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a policy research institute in Washington.
2002-2008 - Democratic staff director for the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
2008 - Works on Sen. Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
2009-2013 - National security adviser to Vice President Biden.
January 2013-2015 - Deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama.
January 9, 2015-2017 - Deputy secretary of state.
2017 - Co-founds WestExec Advisors, a consulting firm that offers geopolitical risk advisement.
January 26, 2021 - Is sworn in as the 71st secretary of state.
