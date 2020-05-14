Arkansas officials are sending a message to a Fort Smith venue: cancel Friday's concert or local law enforcement may.
TempleLive, a 1,100-seat concert venue, is advertising an "An Intimate Solo Acoustic Show by Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn" for Friday. But they say they'll only be allowing 229 people in -- 20% capacity -- in addition to implementing additional "Covid operating protocol."
But the Arkansas Department of Health has sent a cease-and-desist letter telling them to cancel the concert. That's because the gathering -- even at 20% capacity -- violates the state's stay-at-home order.
Even when Arkansas relaxes its stay-at-home order May 18 to permit gatherings of up to 50 people, the concert's planned 229 attendees would violate it.
"We expect compliance with that [cease-and-desist order]," Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference on Wednesday. "Our enforcement capacity can utilize local law enforcement, because this is the unenforceable order that we have in place."
CNN reached out to Travis McCready, and his agent, but did not receive a response. CNN also reached out to TempleLive, and its parent company Beaty Capital Group, but did not receive a response.
However, in a video posted on the venue's Facebook page on Wednesday, TempleLive vice president Michael Brown appeared defiant, asking the difference between a gathering at his venue and one at a church.
Brown said they weren't trying to be difficult -- they just want to be treated fairly.
"There are some similarities, but there are also some significant differences," Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said at Wednesday's press conference, responding to Brown's comments. "With this event, they're expecting people from a number of different states. People who normally wouldn't come in contact with each other. And so that really increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission."
Kilgore, Texas, resident Misti Ingersoll Tuck and her mother are planning to be two of the out-of-state attendees, and plan to stay nearby overnight. Ingersoll Tuck says she's not nervous about potentially attending the concert and says residents can't stay isolated forever.
"The social distancing standards they have put in place seem to be adequate to me," she says. "But I also believe it is up to me to keep myself clean and safe, so myself or anyone else is not exposed."
Brown says TempleLive is holding a press conference at 1 p.m. CT Thursday to announce whether the concert will be held.
Shortly before that press conference, Arkansas ramped up pressure on the venue to call off the concert. The state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division suspended the venue's "Large Attendance Facility" alcohol permit.
A dozen or so tickets are still available for the event on Ticketmaster, each priced $20.
CNN reached out to Ticketmaster and spokesperson Ashley Dos Santos tells CNN the company will abide by the order and always comply with the law.
