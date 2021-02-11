At least 70 vehicles were involved in a crash in the Texas city of Fort Worth on Thursday morning, leaving at least three people dead -- and poor weather was a factor -- police said.
The wreck happened along Interstate 35W in Fort Worth and has shut down all lanes at the crash site, CNN affiliate KTVT reported. It happened around 6 a.m. CT near Northeast 28th Street, city police Officer Daniel Segura told CNN.
"The weather conditions are definitely a factor in this massive multi-car accident," Segura told CNN.
Areas of light freezing rain and some sleet were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday morning. About one-10th of an inch of ice accumulated just north of Fort Worth, the National Weather Service said.
The area is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. because of ice accumulation, which would result in "very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges," the weather service said.
"So many traffic/accidents this morning, especially across the DFW Metroplex," the National Weather Service Fort Worth office said in a tweet. "These events are so dangerous because the ice is spotty. We can't stress enough that road conditions could go from good to dangerous within blocks. Take it slow out there... #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx."
Because of the wreck, I-35 was backed up in both directions from I-30 to I-820 Thursday morning, Fort Worth police said on Twitter.
