At least five people were injured during a shooting outside a bar in Alabama early Saturday morning.
Police responded to a call in downtown Tuscaloosa at 2:47 a.m. after shots were fired in a bar parking lot in Temerson Square, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a news release.
The shooting took place outside of Roxy's Nightclub in the 2300 block of Fourth Street, police said.
Five people were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center but the severity of their injuries is unknown, according to the release.
Police have detained multiple suspects who were "still being questioned as of early this morning," police said.
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shootings and will release information when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.