At least one person shot at Dallas Galleria Mall, police say

At least one person was injured in a Tuesday evening shooting at the Dallas Galleria Mall, police said.
"One person was shot inside of the Galleria Mall," according to preliminary information, Dallas police spokeswoman Melinda Gutierrez told CNN.
"The suspect is currently at large at this time," Gutierrez said.
"This is not an active shooter," she said.
Dallas Fire Rescue took the injured person to a local hospital, Gutierrez said.
This is a developing story. More to come.
