Atlanta police are assisting Arizona authorities in the search of a homicide suspect who escaped custody at the Atlanta airport Thursday morning.
Investigators from Maricopa County, Arizona, were transporting Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, from Georgia to Arizona when he escaped just before 9 a.m at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, police said.
Strover was handcuffed at the time of his escape, police said. They have not released any additional details on what happened.
Strover was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and no shoes, police said.
Police asked people with information about Strover, who is 6-foot-3, 150 pounds, to call 404-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to his arrest is being offered.
CNN has reached out to Maricopa County officials for more about Strover's alleged crime.
CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.
