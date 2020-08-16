Not Available
August 16 coronavirus news
By Jessie Yeung, Jenni Marsh, Tara John, Fernando Alfonso III, Alaa Elassar and Amir Vera, CNN
Latest News
- The latest on the coronavirus pandemic
- Kim Kardashian West joins forces with singer Monica in fight to free rapper C-Murder
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delays election over Covid-19
- Win at Daytona continues Chase Elliott's NASCAR dominance on road courses
- Several states considering legal action against Trump administration over USPS and mail-in voting
Most Popular
Articles
- Death of woman in Oxford being investigated by Newton County Sheriff's Office
- Peek's Chapel Baptist, community mourn death of Pastor James Battle
- Rockdale County enacts ordinance requiring face coverings or masks in all public places
- Bodies of man and teen recovered from Alcovy River at Factory Shoals Park
- Kelly Osbourne 'worked hard' and lost 85 lbs
- Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating Aug. 8 death of inmate
- Janice Morris wins runoff for Rockdale Clerk of Courts
- Rockdale County Jail Blotter
- Porterdale hires interim city manager; faces vacancies in public works
- Jack Simpson remembered for his years of service and willingness to help everyone
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Is Kamala Harris the right pick to be Joe Biden's running mate?
Presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate on Tuesday afternoon. Do you think he made the right choice? This is not a scientific poll – results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
