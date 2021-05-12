Authorities are searching for a seven-year-old boy who disappeared while at a Texas beach with his family Tuesday night.
A boat crew and helicopter began the search near the Galveston Seawall after the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston got notice of the missing child around 8 p.m. local time, a press release from the Coast Guard said.
The boy was last seen wearing black shorts, according to the release.
"Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew," the release said.
The Galveston Seawall lies along the Gulf of Mexico on the southeastern part of the island, about 50 miles south of Houston.
A special marine warning for strong winds and steep waves was issued by the National Weather Service Houston office for the area until 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
NWS also issued a significant weather advisory, warning of winds up to 50 mph and strong thunderstorms through 9:15 p.m. local time.
The release said anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
