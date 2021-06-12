While YouTubers and TikTokers are usually in a fight for followers, this Saturday night, the battle gets physical.
LiveXLive Media, a global platform for livestream and on-demand content, is putting on "Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms." Stars from YouTube and TikTok will face off in a series of boxing matches at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The players
The main event will feature Austin McBroom from the YouTube channel, The ACE Family, and TikTok star Bryce Hall.
Here are the other matches:
- YouTuber AnEsonGib vs TikToker Tayler Holder
- YouTuber Deji vs TikToker Vinnie Hacker
- YouTuber DDG vs TikToker Nate Wyatt
- YouTuber FaZe Jarvis vs TikToker Michael Le
- YouTuber Tanner Fox vs TikToker Ryland Storms
The free pre-show undercard matchups are Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart and Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage.
DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, Migos, Trippie Redd and Latto will also perform live.
How to watch
Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms starts at 7 p.m. ET and is available to stream by pay-per-view, which costs $49.99. Each PPV livestream purchase comes with an exclusive Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms non-fungible token.
Cybertino, the event's NFT (non-fungible token) partner, created a prize pool for fans to enter to win by voting for their favorite influencer using their gift NFT. Twenty-five percent of the cash will go to charity, Cybertino said. The pool started at $30,000 and has since doubled.
Executive producer Paul Cazers said in a March news release that every model he'd seen was tracking these fights to make up the largest PPV event in history.
Cazers helped put together the first social media PPV event that pitted YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI against each other in the ring in 2018.
"There we saw that the rabid international fan base of these social media moguls drove more audience and sales than traditional legacy professional athletic events," Cazers said.
Fans attending the event in person will have to wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking, according to Hard Rock International.
