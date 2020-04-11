There won't be a Burning Man festival this year in Nevada, at least not physically.
Marian Goodell, the festival's CEO, announced in a video statement Friday Burning Man would be virtual this year and take place in the multiverse because of the ongoing threat of coronavirus.
From the looks of it, a virtual Burning Man means a lot of live streaming dance and art exhibits, yoga classes and other forms of artistic training.
The annual nine-day festival would've taken place August 30 to September 7 in the temporarily constructed city known as Black Rock City, in the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada.
The festival welcomes people from all over the world to experience eclectic costumes, art installations and musical performances and usually brings in crowds of about 80,000.
"At this point the likelihood of 80,000 people being able to gather safely this summer is extremely low," the Burning Man website said.
Goodell said in her video she wasn't announcing the cancellation of the festival.
"Burning Man is a culture, it's a movement," she said. "We are not by defined by one aspect of Burning Man, we're defined by what we bring to Burning Man."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.