Two founders of health and wellness company Kyäni Inc., were among the nine killed in a plane crash in Chamberlain, South Dakota, the company said Sunday.
Jim and Kirk Hansen founded the Idaho-based company along with their wives, according to Kyäni's website.
"The families and the survivors are appreciative of the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult period," according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Kirk Hansen was described as an innovator. "When Kirk sees an opportunity, he learns new skills to make it happen," Kyani's website said.
Jim Hansen had an attention to detail.
"Jim's hands-on leadership enables him to understand every nuance of the business because he works shoulder to shoulder with his employees," the website said.
Saturday's plane crash took place just before noon (1 p.m. EST) as a major winter weather barreled through the region, said Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford.
There were 12 people on the plane. Three survivors were taken to Sioux Falls for treatment.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
CNN's Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.