Cargo plane crashes into repair shop's parking lot near Toledo airport, killing 2

A cargo plane crashed into a truck repair facility's parking lot early Wednesday as it approached Toledo's airport, killing two people aboard, officials said.
The twin-engine Convair 440 crashed shortly after 2:30 a.m. ET outside Bubba's Diesel & Auto repair business just east of Toledo Express Airport in northwestern Ohio, officials with the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority said.
The plane hit an unspecified number of unoccupied vehicles at the business, leaving a wide field of fiery debris, airport operations manager Joe Rotterdam said.
Two people were found dead aboard the plane, port authority spokeswoman Kayla Lewandowski said. Their names were not immediately released.
The plane had taken off from Tennessee's Millington-Memphis Airport, and its two occupants were preparing to land when the crash happened, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Details about what led to the crash and what the plane was carrying weren't immediately available.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it will investigate the crash.
Because the crash happened away from the airport, other flights there will not be disrupted, Rotterdam said.
CNN's Greg Wallace contributed to this report.