Authorities ordered residents to evacuate after a massive fire broke out Monday morning at a chemical factory in Illinois.
The fire engulfed the Chemtool Inc. plant in Rockton, a city about 15 miles north of Rockford near the Illinois and Wisconsin state line.
"Rockton Fire has ordered a mandatory evacuation due to a chemical fire," the police department said in a message on Twitter. "This notice affects all residents and businesses in a one mile radius of 1165 Prairie Hill Rd. Proceed to Stephen Mack Middle School. Avoid area in one mile radius."
The Lubrizol Corporation, who owns the facility, released a statement saying all employees are safe and accounted for.
"At approximately 7 a.m. today, local emergency personnel responded to a fire at the Lubrizol Corporation's Chemtool Facility in Rockton, Ill. We have confirmed all on site are safe and accounted for. Our concern right now is for the safety of all our employees and the surrounding community," the statement said.
"As a precaution, authorities have evacuated residents in a one-mile radius of the site. We do not yet know what caused this incident, but we will be working with local authorities and with our own risk management team to determine what happened and identify any corrective actions.
"We will share more details as they are known. We are grateful to our employees, first responders and safety forces responding to this incident."
CNN affiliate WIFR said one firefighter was injured. No other details were immediately available. Several fire departments responded to the four-alarm fire.
Salvation Army staff and volunteers set up a mobile unit to provide food to first responders, the Salvation Army of Winnebago County said, according to WIFR.
According to the company's website, "Chemtool Incorporated offers a wide variety of lubricating greases to meet your needs."
