Closing arguments begin Monday in trial of man charged with killing two Boston doctors

Closing arguments are expected Monday in the trial of the man accused of killing two doctors in their Boston penthouse in May 2017.
Jury deliberations will begin after court instructions to the panel in the trial of Bampumim Teixeira. The defendant told police he was having an affair with one doctor and killed the other in self-defense, according to a recording played at his trial Thursday.
The recording was made at Teixeira's hospital bed one day after the deaths of anesthesiologists Lina Bolanos, 39, and Richard Field, 48.
Bolanos and Field had desperately tried alerting police, family and friends before they were killed, according to previous trial testimony.
The prosecution rested Friday after the testimony of the detective who took Teixeira's statement. The defense also rested -- without presenting evidence.
Teixeira told the court he would not take the stand on his behalf. He responded, "Yes, your honor," when asked whether it was solely his decision to not testify.
Relatives and friends of victims appeared upset as recording was played
The defendant, in a barely audible voice on the recording, claimed he had a brief affair with Bolanos. Teixeira told police Field arrived home and found him with Bolanos, whom the doctor stabbed to death in a fit of rage.
"It was hell," Teixeira said in the interview with Boston police Sgt. Det. Michael Devane. "That was the worst experience of my life."
The defendant told police Field became "enraged," according to the recording. Teixeira said he feared for his life.
In court, relatives and friends of the victims appeared upset as the recording was played.
There has been no evidence presented to support the defendant's account, which has been contradicted by the evidence at trial.
Teixeira told police he killed Field during a struggle after the doctor attacked him, according to the recording. "It was either me or him," said Teixeira.
He said he filled Field's backpack with jewelry, according to the recording.
'I said, 'Ok, I'm about to make some money,'" the defendant said.
Defense sought to poke holes in police investigation
On Friday, the jury heard the remaining 20 minutes of his statement. Teixeira referred to Bolanos as "Linda" and said he didn't tell anyone about the alleged affair. He told police he impressed her with his Portuguese and Spanish.
"I'm not sorry," he said about killing Field. "A jealous man is the worst thing ever... What I saw with my eyes was crazy."
Under cross, Devane said Teixeira's statement about how he sneaked into the building was consistent with surveillance video in evidence. The detective also said investigators did not collect body-camera footage from officers that day.
Defense attorney Steve Sack tried to poke holes in the investigation. On cross, Devane said he could not be sure who sent texts from Fields phone at the time of the crime because Bolanos made a 911 call from the doctor's cell.
Devane also said detectives had not interviewed people who knew Teixeira.
Teixeira told police he did not have sex with Bolanos that day but had in the past. He claimed Bolanos told him Field was abusive.
When confronted by police in the building, Teixeira said, he told them, "Kill me now."
He said he had "no idea" about writing found on a wall of the apartment.
"I'm innocent," Teixeira said in the recording.
On Thursday, Lina Bolanos' mother sobbed heavily and left the courtroom when a pathologist described how the doctors were killed.
Medical examiner Richard Atkinson testified Bolanos sustained 24 incised and sharp-force stab wounds. Some fatally severed her internal jugular vein, Atkinson testified. An incised wound, which is caused by a sharp edge, is usually longer than it is deep.
The autopsy showed Bolanos also suffered multiple blunt force injuries, including significant injuries to her face and head, according to Atkinson. Field suffered a single fatal stab wound to the neck that severed his carotid artery, Atkinson said.
The doctors also sustained injuries consistent with being bound or cuffed, the medical examiner testified.
On cross-examination, Atkinson said he was unable to determine who died first or the time of death. He said he could not tell what kind of knife was used.
Defense lawyers says no evidence points to defendant's guilt
Prosecutors said Teixeira briefly worked as a concierge at the building where he is accused of killing the doctors.
The defendant allegedly used his familiarity with the complex to lurk around and find the right moment to sneak into the couple's 11th floor apartment, according to prosecutors.
Teixeira, 33, has pleaded not guilty.
"No video, no audio, no scientific evidence, no credible evidence will tell you that Bampumim Teixeira broke into the home of Lina Bolanos and Richard Field and murdered them," Sack argued. "That's because he didn't."
Prosecutors said police discovered a chilling message scrawled on a wall in the penthouse.
The words "payback" and "he killed my wife," were written out in large letters, Boston Police Department Sgt. Edward Meade testified, according to CNN affiliate WHDH.
Meade said officers found photos that were crossed out and marked.
Field's friend testified he received a series of texts from the doctor at the time
Police said they were contacted on the evening of May 5, 2017, by the building concierge, who had been alerted by a concerned friend following a text from Field.
Matthias Heidenreich -- a friend of the doctors -- testified that he received a series of texts from Field asking that he call 911 because a gunman had entered their apartment. He said that he responded but got no answer.
The messages started "Call 111" -- an apparent reference to 911 -- followed by "Gun man", and "in house" before ending with "Serious," according to the Boston Herald.
Bolanos' godmother, Amanda Gibbs, testified she recognized "Lina's voice" in a phone call to 911 that was played at trial.
In the call, Bolanos' voice was muffled. When she was unable to respond to repeated questions, the operator said she was "releasing the call" and hung up, CNN affiliate WCVB reported.
Field also tried calling for help -- he called 911 eight times, Boston police Sgt. Scott Mackie testified, according to CNN affiliate WHDH. His phone log showed the calls lasted no longer than two seconds, Mackie testified.
Teixeira was arrested in a building hallway, where he told police there were bodies in the penthouse, Boston police Det. Sean Wallace testified.
"Then he said, 'You guys are going to die.' Then he said, 'They killed my wife.' Then he mentioned something and I heard the word 'sniper,''' the detective told the jury.
Boston Officer Scott MacIsaac testified last month that he shot Teixeira after he saw a silhouette that appeared to be holding a firearm, WCVB reported.
Teixeira was hit in his left hand, abdomen and leg. He was wearing gloves and dark clothing, authorities said.
Outside the apartment, police found a backpack with a replica firearm and jewelry, police said at the time of the slayings. A carving knife and a bright yellow shirt were also found nearby, police said.