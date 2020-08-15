Another coronavirus cluster has been identified at the University of North Carolina.
This time, the cluster, defined as five or more cases in close proximity, was discovered at the Sigma Nu fraternity, the university said in a statement on Saturday.
The news comes just one day after the university identified clusters at the Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers. Ehringhaus is a residence hall and Granville Towers is a private apartment complex that serves as a housing option for some UNC Chapel Hill students, according to the school's website.
"The individuals in this cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring," the statement said. All residents in the living spaces have been provided with information and next steps, the university added.
UNC says it will not release information about individual positive cases, but those who have come in close contact with individuals who tested positive have been notified.
The Sigma Nu national headquarters has posted Covid-19 information and resources for members of the fraternity.
The national fraternity did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
CNN's Jordan Nash and Elaine Walker contributed to this report.
