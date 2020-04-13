Here's a sampling of CNN's early coverage of the novel coronavirus in the first months of 2020.
January
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/18/asia/china-coronavirus-study-intl/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/19/asia/china-coronavirus-spike-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/20/health/what-is-coronavirus-explained/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2020/01/20/china-wuhan-origin-of-coronavirus-lu-stout-pkg-vpx.cnn
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/20/health/coronavirus-nih-vaccine-development/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/21/health/wuhan-coronavirus-first-us-case-cdc-bn/index.html
- https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/21/investing/coronavirus-airline-stocks/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/22/health/coronavirus-us-precautions/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/wuhan-coronavirus-china-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/23/health/wuhan-virus-super-spreader/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/25/opinions/who-should-sound-alarm-on-coronavirus-bociurkiw/index.html
- https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/25/china/wuhan-coronavirus-update-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://edition.cnn.com/2020/01/26/us/coronavirus-orange-county/index.html
- https://us.cnn.com/2020/01/26/health/coronavirus-spread-symptoms-chinese-officials/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-01-27-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2020/01/28/intv-amanpour-thomas-inglesby-coronavirus.cnn
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/28/politics/trump-coronavirus-prepared-national-security/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-01-28-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://us.cnn.com/2020/01/29/health/asu-coronavirus-petition-trnd/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-01-29-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2020/01/30/life-in-wuhan-china-coronavirus-outbreak-residents-soares-pkg-intl-ldn-vpx.cnn
- https://us.cnn.com/2020/01/30/health/coronavirus-illinois-person-to-person-cdc/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/30/politics/coronavirus-alert/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-01-30-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://edition.cnn.com/videos/business/2020/01/31/coronavirus-china-who-containment.cnn/video/playlists/around-the-world/
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/31/health/us-coronavirus-friday/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-01-31-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-01-31-20-intl-hnk/index.html
February
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-02-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2020/02/06/coronavirus-update-cruise-todd-pkg-blitzer-tsr-vpx.cnn
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-08-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-09-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-10-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-11-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/videos/health/2020/02/12/coronavirus-update-todd-dnt-tsr-vpx.cnn
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-15-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-17-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-18-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2020/02/24/exp-tsr-todd-world-markets-shaken-by-coronavirus-spread.cnn
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/24/investing/dow-stock-market-today/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/25/health/coronavirus-us-american-cases/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-24-20-hnk-intl/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-25-20-hnk-intl/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-27-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-28-20-intl-hnk/index.html
- https://www.cnn.com/asia/live-news/coronavirus-outbreak-02-29-20-intl-hnk/index.html
This is an ongoing list and will be updated.
